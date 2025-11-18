Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli inaugurates CII Global MSME Business Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem, Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas stressed that India—traditionally strong in services—must now expand its footprint in global manufacturing value chains.

Inaugurating the 22nd CII Global MSME Business Summit in New Delhi on Monday, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, he said India is one of the world’s largest and most democratic consumer markets.

“If industry can cater to India, it automatically gains a platform to serve the world. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where MSMEs can grow from small to medium and eventually become large enterprises,” he said.

The Minister urged CII to work closely with government agencies to frame policies that accelerate MSME growth, particularly by improving standardisation and certification frameworks.

He stressed the need to set up more testing and certification labs across the country and educate industry on international compliance norms. Aligning domestic product standards with global benchmarks, he said, would significantly strengthen India’s export competitiveness.