APCC president YS Sharmila accuses Andhra Pradesh govt of sabotaging steel plant

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy on Monday accused the Central and State governments of deliberately weakening the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) to push it towards privatisation.

In a post on X, she questioned whether the plant was functioning as a public sector unit or as a “benami company” of PM Narendra Modi.

Sharmila condemned a management circular linking salaries to production levels, calling it a violation of labour laws. She alleged systematic hurdles, including a workforce cut from 30,000 to 18,000, iron ore stocks reduced to five days, monthly production stoppages, blocked working capital loans and denial of railway wagons.

Despite constraints, she praised workers for producing 5.8 million tonnes annually while receiving partial salaries, calling them the plant’s “heroes.” She demanded withdrawal of the circular, restoration of raw material supply, reinstatement of retrenched staff, clearance of dues and a public assurance that the plant will not be privatised. She criticised CM N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks, seeking an apology.