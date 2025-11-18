APEPDCL installs 31,000 rooftop solar plants under PM Surya Ghar scheme

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has installed nearly 31,000 rooftop solar plants with a total capacity of 100 MW across its jurisdiction.

Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) Prudhvi Tej Immadi said the installations were completed under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, and 31,022 rooftop units with a combined capacity of 1,00,026 kW have been connected to the grid so far.

According to the data provided by APEPDCL, Eluru district has the highest number of installations, with 4,134 consumers setting up systems totaling 13,491 kW.

Kakinada has 3,960 installations with a capacity of 12,923 kW, while Visakhapatnam has 3,715 installations generating 13,131 kW. In East Godavari, 3,532 consumers have installed plants with a combined capacity of 11,516 kW, and West Godavari has 3,382 installations amounting to 10,945 kW. Srikakulam has 3,366 systems generating 10,326 kW, followed by Vizianagaram with 3,279 installations producing 10,242 kW.

Anakapalle district has 2,841 installations with a capacity of 8,712 kW, and Konaseema district has 1,934 systems totaling 6,091 kW. Parvathipuram-Manyam recorded 864 installations with a capacity of 260 kW, while ASR district reported 15 installations generating 48 kW.

The CMD said the scheme is gaining acceptance as it allows households to meet their electricity needs for up to 20 years with a one-time investment. “Any excess power generated can be supplied to the grid, providing additional income to consumers. APEPDCL is conducting awareness programmes to help people benefit from the scheme,” Prudhvi Tej noted.