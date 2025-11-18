Birthday cake triggers food poisoning at girls’ school in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Twenty-four schoolgirls fell ill after eating a birthday cake at the Girls’ Ashram School in Rajendrapalem, Koyyuru mandal, in ASR district.

ASR DMHO Dr Krishna Murthy Nayak said a student distributed “infected cake” on November 14, after which several girls developed food-poisoning symptoms. All were taken to the Rajendrapalem PHC, where doctors confirmed them safe and stable.

Two students were later shifted to Vizag’s King George Hospital for better care. Dr Nayak said the hostel’s poor sanitation and damaged water-supply system contributed to the issue and directed immediate rectification. A Rapid Response Team also inspected the school.