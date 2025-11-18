CID intensifies probe in ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday intensified its interrogation of Accused 24 Chinna Appanna in the adulterated ghee case, bringing him to its Tirupati office after a court granted five-day custody.

SIT officials first took Appanna — a close aide and assistant of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy — to Ruia Hospital for a mandatory medical check-up before shifting him to the SIT camp office at Alipiri.

Officials will question him until November 21. Sources said investigators plan to examine his alleged links with Bolebhaba Dairy directors (A3 and A4) and Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Suganda (A16).

The SIT has already submitted details of alleged bribe amounts Appanna received in two instances at Patel Nagar, Delhi, in 2023.

Based on these inputs, officials are expected to intensify interrogation to gather further evidence.

The Nellore ACB Court on Monday dismissed Appanna’s bail petition before granting the SIT his custodial interrogation.