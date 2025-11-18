Copper plate inscription of Reddy dynasty found in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A historical discovery has come to light as a direct result of public awareness efforts by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the importance of preserving inscriptions.

A previously unknown two-copper-plate grant belonging to the Reddy rulers of the Kondavidu dynasty has been discovered in Ponnapalli village near Repalle, Guntur district, after public awareness efforts by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) encouraged families to preserve inscriptions.

According to ASI Director (Epigraphy) K Munirathnam Reddy, the copper-plate charter, titled Copper Plate Charter from Ponnapalli, was in the custody of the family of Sri Ponnapalli Vidya Bhaskar for nearly ten generations.

The inscription is written in Sanskrit and Telugu, using the Telugu script.

The charter is dated Saka 1330, Sarvadhari, Asvayuja — equivalent to October 19, 1408 CE (Friday).

The inscription records the donation of Ponnapalli village, located on the banks of the Krishna River in Velanadu of Divisima within Trilinga-visaya, as an agrahara to the Vedic scholar Singanarya, son of Villaiyarya and grandson of Bhaskararya, a noted master of Sarpasastra.

The grant was made by Pedda Komati Vemareddi and his queen on the occasion of a solar eclipse.