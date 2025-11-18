High-altitude research balloons to descend in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy and ISRO, will conduct about 10 high-altitude scientific balloon flights from October 25 to December 31.

These scientific payloads are expected to descend across various districts in Andhra Pradesh, depending on wind conditions.

The balloons made of thin polyethylene plastic and spanning 50 to 85 metres in diameter will be filled with hydrogen and launched between 8 pm and 6.30 am. Ascending to altitudes of 30 to 42 km, they will carry sensitive instruments for atmospheric and space research.

After the experiments, the instruments will detach and descend using large, Colored parachutes.

Due to wind drift, the payloads may land 200 to 350 km from Hyderabad, especially along the Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad–Sholapur corridor.

Likely landing zones include East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, YSR Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts.

TIFR has issued a public advisory urging villagers not to tamper with or open any parachutes or equipment they may find, as the devices contain delicate scientific instruments.

The devices are safe unless forcibly opened.