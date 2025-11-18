Monitor daily patient load of govt doctors: Andhra Pradesh health minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday directed senior officials to closely monitor the daily patient load of every government doctor, warning that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those who are negligent or absent from duty.

During a four-hour review meeting at the State Secretariat, the Minister expressed strong dissatisfaction over recurring complaints of doctors remaining unavailable, particularly in teaching hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, area hospitals and community health centres. He instructed authorities to track how many patients each doctor examines daily in OPDs and submit detailed performance reports on a regular basis.

Yadav stressed that doctors and para-medical staff displaying irresponsibility would face immediate action, while those performing exceptionally well should be identified and rewarded monthly. He insisted on strict enforcement of the Face Recognition Attendance System and stated that no leniency would be shown to staff indulging in malpractices despite repeated warnings.

The Minister highlighted the poor performance of hospital administrators in teaching hospitals, noting that many are not stationed on campus and are failing to ensure smooth patient services. He questioned the practice of re-registering in-patients under OPD to inflate numbers and ordered a review of the system.

Yadav also directed officials to ensure that private hospitals implement ABHA IDs and mandatorily register cancer treatment details in the Notifiable Disease Registry to improve transparency.