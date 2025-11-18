PIL seeks CBI, ED, SFIO probe into e-stamp scam linked to TDP MLA

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court seeking a comprehensive investigation by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into an alleged multi-crore e-stamp scam reportedly involving Kalyandurg TDP MLA Amilineni Surendrababu and his firm, SRC Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Ex-Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, who filed the PIL, urged the court to supervise the probe to ensure it remains free from political interference. He claimed the irregularities were part of a large-scale fraud “bigger than the Telgi fake stamp paper scam.”According to the petition, a MeeSeva centre in Kalyandurg, operated as “Babu MeeSeva Centre” by Boya Yerrappa and his wife Katta Bhargavi, is at the core of the suspected wrongdoing. Although the licence is in Bhargavi’s name, the petitioner alleged that between 2022 and 2025, Yerrappa forged 15,851 e-stamps by converting low-value certificates into high-value ones and selling them for substantial gains.

Rangaiah alleged MLA Surendrababu colluded with the MeeSeva operators. Though his company, SRC Infra Developers, is headquartered in Bengaluru, it allegedly sourced low-value e-stamps from the small Kalyandurg MeeSeva centre, fraudulently upgraded them, and used the forged documents for high-value financial transactions across various banks.

The petition claims the manipulation caused losses of several crores to the State and that prior complaints to the Inspector General of Stamps, the DGP, the district SP, and the Union Finance Ministry yielded no action due to the MLA’s influence.

The PIL seeks seizure and verification of all MeeSeva records, a forensic audit of SRC Infra Developers’ transactions, recovery of alleged illegal gains, and a full probe into MLA Surendrababu’s role. It names the CS, Revenue Secretary, DGP, IG Stamps, SHCIL MD, Union Finance Secretary, CBI, ED, SFIO, Yerrappa, Bhargavi, and Surendrababu as respondents.