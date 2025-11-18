Two deaths in two days spark concern in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Police found a man from Hosur, Tamil Nadu, dead on Monday in the Kothuru Reservoir in Gudipalli mandal of the Kuppam constituency, marking the second suspicious death reported in the area in two days.

Kuppam police said locals spotted the body floating in the reservoir early in the morning and alerted authorities. Officers recovered an iPhone beside the body and used its contacts to identify the deceased as Gokul Shekhar of Hosur.

Family members later confirmed the identity and told police that a missing-person complaint had already been filed at the Hosur Police Station. Police from Kuppam and Hosur established coordination, and the victim’s relatives reached the scene by afternoon.

Kuppam DSP Partha Sarathi and his team retrieved the body and sent it to Kuppam Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Police said the cause of death is unclear and all angles, including suicide and murder, are being probed. The case comes a day after another body was found buried nearby, heightening local concern.