13 CCBs to come up at government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh by end of December

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to operationalise 13 new Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) in major government hospitals by the end of December 2025.

These are part of a larger plan to establish 24 CCBs across the State under the Rs 600 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav reviewed the progress, and instructed officials to complete all blocks by August 2026.

The initiative aims to strengthen emergency healthcare services, especially in response to challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre has approved 621 CCBs nationwide to ensure better preparedness for future crises.

In Andhra Pradesh, construction of CCBs is underway in 16 teaching hospitals (excluding Guntur), three district hospitals (Tenali, Anakapalli and Hindupur), and five area hospitals (Narasaraopet, Palakonda, Bhimavaram, Rayachoti and Chirala). Currently, CCBs in Nellore and Ongole are nearing completion. By December, blocks in Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati, Hindupur, Anantapur, Anakapalli, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram will be ready.

The remaining hospitals, including Tenali, Chirala, Paderu, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Palakonda, Nandyal, Bhimavaram, Narasaraopet, Rayachoti and Kakinada, are scheduled for completion by August 2026.

Each 50-bed CCB will cost Rs 23.75 crore, including equipment. Narasaraopet’s 75-bed block will cost Rs 36.35 crore, while Tenali’s 100-bed facility is budgeted at Rs 44.50 crore. Around Rs 7 crore per hospital is allocated for medical equipment and machinery. Every CCB includes a 10-bed ICU, a 6-bed step-down mini-ICU, 24 isolation beds, and dedicated wards for dialysis, maternity, and casualty care. These facilities will cater to critical cases such as cardiac emergencies, respiratory issues, poisoning, dialysis and maternal health.