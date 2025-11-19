Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy initiatives lauded

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s aggressive push for energy efficiency (EE), and sustainable urban development drew praise at the South-West Regional Conference held in Hyderabad.

Delegates and national experts applauded AP’s recent MoUs with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, signed during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. The agreements span housing, urban local bodies, MSMEs, and tourism.

“AP’s commitment to clean energy, and saturation-level EE programmes reflects a long-term vision to protect future generations,” said Girish Sethi, senior executive from TERI, New Delhi. He noted that the MoUs signed in a single day could attract investments worth Rs 5,000 crore, and serve as a model for other States.

A key highlight was AP Tourism’s collaboration with EESL to introduce geothermal technology in Araku Valley, internationally known for its coffee and organic produce. The system, designed for water and space heating, promises 50–70% annual energy savings, a 4–5-year payback period, and a lifecycle exceeding 15 years. “This initiative will elevate Araku’s profile as a sustainable tourism hub,” said Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Housing & Tourism, AP.

The conference also featured a high-level meeting chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to strengthen Centre-State collaboration under the Viksit Bharat Vision.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, senior officials from Southwestern States and UTs, and top bureaucrats participated. Representing Andhra Pradesh were MA&UD Minister P Narayana, Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, and CDMA P Sampath Kumar.