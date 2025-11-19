Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy initiatives lauded

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s aggressive push for energy efficiency (EE), and sustainable urban development drew praise at the South-West Regional Conference held in Hyderabad.
Delegates and national experts applauded AP’s recent MoUs with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, signed during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. The agreements span housing, urban local bodies, MSMEs, and tourism.
“AP’s commitment to clean energy, and saturation-level EE programmes reflects a long-term vision to protect future generations,” said Girish Sethi, senior executive from TERI, New Delhi. He noted that the MoUs signed in a single day could attract investments worth Rs 5,000 crore, and serve as a model for other States.
A key highlight was AP Tourism’s collaboration with EESL to introduce geothermal technology in Araku Valley, internationally known for its coffee and organic produce. The system, designed for water and space heating, promises 50–70% annual energy savings, a 4–5-year payback period, and a lifecycle exceeding 15 years. “This initiative will elevate Araku’s profile as a sustainable tourism hub,” said Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Housing & Tourism, AP.
The conference also featured a high-level meeting chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to strengthen Centre-State collaboration under the Viksit Bharat Vision.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, senior officials from Southwestern States and UTs, and top bureaucrats participated. Representing Andhra Pradesh were MA&UD Minister P Narayana, Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, and CDMA P Sampath Kumar.
Khattar commended Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the MA&UD team for delivering high-quality urban services, and implementing India’s largest LED streetlight programme. “AP’s leadership in EE is setting national benchmarks,” he said.
Ajay Jain highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious energy efficiency rollout under the Housing Department. He said over 18,000 households have already received BEE star-rated appliances, including LED lights and high-efficiency ceiling fans.
Building on this momentum, the State plans to extend the initiative to all Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries, targeting 6 lakh households by the end of 2026. Each household will receive a kit comprising four LED bulbs, two LED tube lights, and two BLDC fans.
To support this transition, the State government is providing additional financial assistance - Rs 50,000 for SC and BC beneficiaries, Rs 75,000 for STs, and Rs 1 lakh for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Ajay Jain said the programme is expected to save approximately 10.24 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, translating to Rs 6.07 crore in reduced power bills.
“This will be the largest energy efficiency programme in India’s housing sector,” he noted, adding that the initiative not only improves living standards but also contributes meaningfully to climate action.
Suresh Kumar added that Andhra Pradesh will install and upgrade 10 lakh LED streetlights in urban areas. “This will make AP one of the best-illuminated States in the country, enhancing public safety, reducing emissions, and improving quality of life,” he said.