Balanced distribution of investments in Andhra Pradesh hailed

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) congratulated the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the outstanding success of the Partnership Summit 2025 held at Visakhapatnam.

In a release issued on Tuesday, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao felt that the Summit set a new benchmark with high-quality, serious, and pre-vetted MoUs, signalling a strong resurgence of investor confidence in the State.

“A significant achievement of this Summit is the balanced distribution of investment commitments across all regions of Andhra Pradesh, ensuring inclusive, region-wise development. This equitable spread is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and stimulate local economic growth across the State. AP Chambers reiterates that MSMEs are the backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem. To effectively address unemployment and promote rural development, the Government must place greater focus on nurturing and scaling MSMEs. Immediate attention is needed to reduce power and logistics costs, which remain major challenges affecting competitiveness for small industries,” the AP Chambers mentioned in the release.

Observing that the announcement of an Escrow mechanism for the release of incentives is highly commendable, as it enhances transparency, ensures timely disbursement, and strengthens industry trust., the AP Chambers urged the Government to clear all pending incentive dues, which will boost the confidence of existing industries and attract new entrepreneurs-particularly in alignment with the State’s visionary ‘One Entrepreneur, One Family’ mission.

Several members of AP Chambers signed MoUs in sectors such as food processing.