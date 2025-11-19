Centre cleared key cotton procurement issues: Minister K Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Cotton farmers in AP have received a major boost with the Centre responding positively to proposals submitted by the State to resolve procurement hurdles.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said the Centre has already approved three of the six issues raised, and implementation is underway, helping streamline procurement and improving purchase centre operations. In the wake of the Montha Cyclone and the resulting rise in moisture levels, the State requested the Centre to permit simultaneous operation of L1, L2 and L3 ginning mills, allow proportional procurement of cotton with 12–18% moisture, and purchase rain-affected or discoloured produce at fair prices. Union Textile Minister G Giriraj Singh reacted favourably and final decisions are expected soon. Atchannaidu said the State will monitor the process.

For 2025–26 Kharif, cotton cultivation is estimated at 5.39 lakh hectares with an output of 8 lakh MT. The State set MSP procurement norms, formed district committees and designated 11 markets and 64 ginning mills. So far, 72,240 quintals worth Rs 56.59 crore were procured from 2,793 farmers.