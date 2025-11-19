Ensure speedy completion of infrastructure works: Guntur Municipal Corporation chief

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has instructed the town planning and engineering wings to expedite all ongoing development works within the Corporation limits.

Conducting inspections on Tuesday across Housing Board Colony, AT Agraharam, Syamala Nagar, Naidupeta and other areas, he reviewed sanitation and infrastructure works and issued directions for corrective measures. Stressing that delays inconvenience the public, Srinivasulu urged engineering officials to ensure timely completion of projects without compromising on quality.

During the visit, he observed cable wires hanging from electric poles, obstructing vehicle and pedestrian movement, and asked town planning officials to remove them immediately. The Commissioner later inspected Dasula Colony, where he directed officials to prepare proposals.