Fiji President Ratu Naiqama visits Sathya Sai Grama

VIJAYAWADA: Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, on Wednesday welcomed His Excellency Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu, the seventh President of Fiji, and First Lady Madam Emily Lalabalavu as part of the 93rd-day celebrations of the One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025. The event showcased the cultural heritage of Fiji and seven South Pacific island nations, reflecting the deepening ties between India and Fiji.

President Lalabalavu described the congregation of participants from 100 countries as a powerful symbol of global harmony and collective service. He lauded the Sai Prema Foundation and the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji—led by Dr Krupali Tappoo, Sumeet Tappoo and the Tappoo family—for their sustained humanitarian impact. Since 2016, the institutions have facilitated 421 free pediatric heart surgeries, served 4.59 million meals and extended medical aid to more than 150,000 people.

Commending the model of ‘de-commercialisation of healthcare,’ he said Sathya Sai Grama’s approach offered a transformative template for developing nations. Reaffirming his government’s support, he pledged continued collaboration with Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai’s initiatives.