Modi leads the nation in honouring Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the grand centenary celebrations in AP

PUTTAPARTHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba during the grand centenary celebrations held at Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi on Wednesday.

Addressing a massive gathering of devotees, spiritual leaders, and dignitaries, the Prime Minister hailed Baba’s life as a beacon of love, service, and universal harmony.

To mark the occasion, Mr Modi released a Rs 100 commemorative coin and jointly unveiled special postal stamps with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life was a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. His teachings of compassion and selfless service continue to inspire millions across the globe,” the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted Baba’s transformative contributions to society, including the laying of over 3,000 kilometres of drinking water pipelines, the establishment of hospitals offering free medical care, and the expansion of educational institutions rooted in Indian values of seva, bhakti, and jnana.