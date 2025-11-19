Modi leads the nation in honouring Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the grand centenary celebrations in AP

PUTTAPARTHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba during the grand centenary celebrations held at Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi on Wednesday.
Addressing a massive gathering of devotees, spiritual leaders, and dignitaries, the Prime Minister hailed Baba’s life as a beacon of love, service, and universal harmony.
To mark the occasion, Mr Modi released a Rs 100 commemorative coin and jointly unveiled special postal stamps with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
“Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life was a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. His teachings of compassion and selfless service continue to inspire millions across the globe,” the Prime Minister said.
He highlighted Baba’s transformative contributions to society, including the laying of over 3,000 kilometres of drinking water pipelines, the establishment of hospitals offering free medical care, and the expansion of educational institutions rooted in Indian values of seva, bhakti, and jnana.
Mr Modi praised the Sri Sathya Sai Trust’s support for the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, noting that over four crore accounts have been opened nationwide with deposits exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh crore. As MP for Varanasi, he facilitated deposits for 27,000 girls under the scheme.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the distribution of Gir cows to poor families through the Trust and under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. He noted that similar traditions of cow donation exist in Rwanda, where over 200 Gir cows have been sent to support nutrition and social welfare.
Calling for collective action towards a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Mr Modi urged citizens to embrace the “Vocal for Local” mantra and strengthen local economies. “With Sri Sathya Sai’s blessings, let us move forward with compassion, peace, and purposeful action,” he concluded.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who also addressed the gathering, described Bhagawan Baba as the divine embodiment of love, service, and peace.
“Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba is the divine form we have seen and known on this earth,” Mr Naidu said.
He recalled Baba’s message, Love All, Serve All; Help Ever, Hurt Never, and emphasised his vision for universal peace and happiness. The Chief Minister shared personal memories of his interactions with Baba and praised his commitment to free, value-based education. He noted that 102 Sathya Sai educational institutions are currently serving over 60,000 students.
Mr Naidu also highlighted Baba’s Rs 550-crore drinking water initiative, which benefited more than 1,600 villages across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. He affirmed the state government’s official support for the centenary celebrations and stressed the importance of passing on Baba’s values to future generations.
“Baba taught us that manava seva is Madhava seva. His institutions continue to serve humanity with that spirit,” he said.
Bharat Ratna awardee and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar offered a deeply personal tribute, recalling his spiritual bond with Baba since childhood. “When I was five, people used to say I looked like a young Sathya Sai Baba. That connection deepened over time,” he said.
Mr Tendulkar recounted his visit to Baba in Whitefield during the 1990s, describing how Baba would intuitively address unspoken doubts. He credited Baba’s teachings on physical and mental well-being with shaping his life.
He shared a powerful memory from the 2011 Cricket World Cup: “During our camp in Bengaluru, Baba called and said he had sent me a book. That book ignited unexpected faith in me.”
After India’s victory in the final, Mr Tendulkar said he felt it was Baba’s blessings that gave him inner strength and confidence. He added, “Baba taught me not to judge people, but to understand them. Understanding creates acceptance, and acceptance builds adaptation. When we adapt, many conflicts dissolve before they even arise.”
Calling his participation in the centenary celebrations a spiritual honour, he concluded, “Baba’s blessings are always with us… guiding us forward.”
The celebrations also featured a thought-provoking address by Bollywood icon and former Sri Sathya Sai Bal Vikas student Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reflecting on Baba’s universal message of unity, she spoke passionately about transcending barriers of caste, religion, and language.
“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. One religion, the religion of love. One language, the language of the heart. And one God, who is omnipresent,” she said, drawing wide applause from the audience.
Aishwarya recalled Baba’s emphasis on the “Five Ds”, Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination (the ability to distinguish right from wrong), as foundational values that shaped her early life. She underscored Baba’s belief that education should not merely prepare one for a livelihood but for life itself.
“Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s education system is a shining example of that philosophy,” she noted. She also echoed one of Baba’s most enduring teachings: “Hands that serve are holier than lips that pray.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also addressed the gathering.