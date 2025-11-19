No hassles for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating a massive turnout of Bhavani devotees, NTR district administration has begun extensive, multi-department preparations for the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana from December 11 to 15, ensuring safe darshan, smooth crowd movement and hassle-free Irumudi submissions atop the Kanaka Durga temple.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and Temple EO VK Seena Naik reviewed arrangements at a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officials from all major departments. The Collector directed that the arrangements must ensure a seamless experience for devotees completing 41 days of Bhavani Deeksha rituals and mala dharana.

He noted that last year’s footfall of 3.20 lakh is expected to nearly double, surpassing six lakh devotees this year, with around one lakh devotees per day and up to 1.5 lakh visitors expected on the last two days. Devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states are expected to participate, following strict devotional practices.