No hassles for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating a massive turnout of Bhavani devotees, NTR district administration has begun extensive, multi-department preparations for the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana from December 11 to 15, ensuring safe darshan, smooth crowd movement and hassle-free Irumudi submissions atop the Kanaka Durga temple.
NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and Temple EO VK Seena Naik reviewed arrangements at a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officials from all major departments. The Collector directed that the arrangements must ensure a seamless experience for devotees completing 41 days of Bhavani Deeksha rituals and mala dharana.
He noted that last year’s footfall of 3.20 lakh is expected to nearly double, surpassing six lakh devotees this year, with around one lakh devotees per day and up to 1.5 lakh visitors expected on the last two days. Devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states are expected to participate, following strict devotional practices.
To manage the unprecedented influx, the district has been divided into 36 sectors, each overseen by a designated officer. These sectors cover holding points, tonsure centres, bathing ghats, giri pradakshina paths, queue lines, homa gundams, Irumudi submission points and laddu counters. Temporary toilets will be set up along key routes, especially between the Toll Gate and Om Turning, while staff will handle the collection of discarded Deeksha clothes at bathing points.
Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said a robust security grid has been established, featuring 300+ CCTV cameras, drone surveillance and real-time monitoring from the Command Control Room. Police personnel will maintain continuous vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.
Temple EO said three homa gundams will be arranged for Irumudi offerings. Fourteen laddu counters, free laddu and pulihora distribution, and a 24-hour tonsure centre staffed by 850 Nayi Brahmins will operate throughout the event. Nearly 20 lakh laddus have been readied for devotees, with special arrangements made for Kalasha Jyothi groups. ADCP G. Rama Krishna and senior officials participated in the meeting.