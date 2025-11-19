Rs 3,135 crore will be released under ‘PM Kisan’: BJP chief PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP chief PVN Madhav has said that the NDA government’s farmer welfare initiative will benefit tens of lakhs of farmers across the state. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a total of Rs 3,135 crore has been allocated, which will be credited to farmers’ accounts on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Madhav said the scheme will benefit around 48 lakh farmers in the State, with each farmer receiving Rs 7,000, Rs 2,000 from the Centre and Rs 5,000 from the State government.

He added that this assistance comes at a critical time, as farmers suffered losses due to the recent Montha storm, and the coalition government stands fully behind them.

Madhav also noted that last year, the first installment was disbursed, and the upcoming payment represents the second installment. He emphasised that the coalition government is committed to implementing multiple initiatives to support farmers and ensure timely financial assistance.