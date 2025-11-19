YSRCP leader held over ‘controversial’ remarks

ANANTAPUR: YSRCP State spokesperson Karumuru Venkata Reddy was reportedly taken into custody by the Tadipatri Rural Police on Tuesday morning for allegedly making controversial remarks on social media. He was detained in connection with a recent post on X, which police believe could hinder the investigation into the death of Guntakal GRP RI and former AVSO, Y. Sathish Kumar.

In his post, Venkata Reddy alleged that Sathish Kumar’s death was ‘a government murder’ and claimed that the officer, a witness in the Parakamani case, had faced pressure during the SIT probe. He further accused ‘coalition leaders and Yellow media’ of indulging in ‘dirty politics’ over the issue.

Police sources said Reddy was picked up in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, and brought to Tadipatri for questioning on Tuesday morning.

Tadipatri Rural CI G Siva Gangadhara Reddy said the death case of Sathish Kumar had been transferred to the Tadipatri Rural Police Station. “In the wake of the controversial comments made on his death, we have brought him to Tadipatri for questioning. We are investigating and will share full details soon,” he stated.