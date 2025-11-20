Andhra government orders attachment of Chevireddy’s properties

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued an order attaching 24 properties worth Rs 63.7 crore belonging to former Chandragiri MLA and former YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his family members in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

The action followed findings by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

Investigators concluded that former MLA Bhaskar Reddy and his family accumulated assets using ill-got money received as commissions from liquor distilleries and through other irregularities.

The case began after the excise officials lodged a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities under the previous government.

AP CID registered the FIR and later transferred the probe to the SIT headed by NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhara Babu. The SIT arrested about 15 people and seized cash and properties from multiple locations during the investigation.

Officials sought details from the Registration Department on immovable assets acquired by Bhaskar Reddy, his family members, and companies linked to them.

Several properties were traced to Bhaskar Reddy, his son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy (39), his wife Chevireddy Lakshmi Kanthamma alias Lakshmi, and another son, Chevireddy Harishit Reddy.