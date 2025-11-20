Andhra Pradesh delegation in Finland to study ECEC model

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from Andhra Pradesh, comprising senior officials from the School Education, Higher Education and Technical Education departments, undertook an extensive study tour to Finland, widely regarded as the global leader in education. The visit is part of the State government’s ongoing efforts to accelerate educational reforms.

The team included Principal Secretary (HRD) Kona Shashidhar, Commissioner (Collegiate Education) Dr. Narayana Bharat Gupta, Director (School Education) Vijay Rama Raju V., Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner (Technical Education & MD, APSSDC) G. Ganesh Kumar, and World Bank Senior Economist (South Asia Region) Cristelle Kouame.

The officials expressed confidence that the visit would spark long-term transformative reforms in Andhra Pradesh’s education ecosystem.

During the tour, the delegation engaged with experts at the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI) and visited Vallila Primary School in Helsinki and Vartiokyla Daycare to study Finland’s globally acclaimed Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) model. They also explored the Playful Learning Center at the University of Helsinki.

To bolster higher education reforms and support the development of Amaravati Knowledge City, officials visited renowned Finnish institutions including Aalto University, University of the Arts Helsinki (Uniarts), University of Turku and the Helsinki Central Library—Oodi.

Finnish experts appreciated AP’s focus on strengthening ECEC and welcomed the proposal to pilot Finland-style play-based learning centres by converting one Anganwadi in each district. EDUFI assured full support for the initiative. The delegation noted the visit marks a milestone in advancing the Andhra Model of Education.