Andhra University turns global with over 1100 students from 58 countries

VISAKHAPATNAM: While foreigners live across the city, the largest concentration of international students can be found at Andhra University. Once a regional institution, the university has quietly grown into one of India's unexpected international hubs, now hosting 1,147 students from 58 countries.

Walk across the campus and you will hear conversations in Bangla, Arabic, Swahili, and French.

According to Paul Douglas, Dean of International Affairs at Andhra University, Bangladesh forms the largest group with 130 students, followed by Iraq with 94, Ethiopia with 70, Sudan with 68, and Tanzania with 51.

Other countries represented include Afghanistan (20 students), Angola (30), Botswana (23), Chad (18), Comoros (19), Côte d’Ivoire (10), Djibouti (15), Eswatini (41), Ghana (41), Kenya (27), Lesotho (29), Madagascar (38), Morocco (53), Myanmar (7), Namibia (14), Nepal (44), Nigeria (15), Palestine (17), Sierra Leone (38), South Africa (21), Syria (18), Uganda (22), Vietnam (19), and Yemen (31). Students from Japan, Congo, and Turkmenistan are also part of the international community.

Academically, the university’s international community is wide-ranging. There are 214 PhD scholars, with the College of Arts & Commerce enrolling 113. Postgraduate programmes welcome 235 students, including 83 in Arts & Commerce and 51 in Science & Technology. Undergraduate courses account for 697 students, with 395 in the College of Engineering.