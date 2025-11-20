APCC president Sharmila seeks legally binding clarity on CII Summit MoUs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Wednesday demanded that CM N Chandrababu Naidu provide a written, legally binding assurance on stamped affidavit outlining the actual benefits AP will receive from the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

Speaking at the Congress office in Vijayawada, she said the government claimed that 613 MoUs worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore and 16.31 lakh jobs were secured, but similar grand announcements had been made for 11 years with little real impact on the public.

She pointed out that if previous MoUs from earlier Partnership and Global Summits had materialised, AP would have created more than 50 lakh jobs. She recalled Naidu’s earlier terms saw 1,761 MoUs promising Rs 19 lakh crore investment and 30 lakh jobs, while the 2023 Global Summit under the Jagan regime projected Rs 13 lakh crore investment and 20 lakh jobs. She demanded Naidu to present a written commitment.