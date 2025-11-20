Class 10 Navodaya student dies by suicide; parents allege harassment, PAAP demands probe

NELLORE: A Class 10 student, identified as Praneetha, died by suicide late Tuesday night by hanging herself from the staircase grills inside Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (PM SHRI JNV) at Krishnapuram, in Nellore.

Atmakur CI Gangadhar rushed to the campus and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. Soon after the incident, the girl’s parents, relatives, fellow students and members of various educational organisations staged a protest in front of the school, expressing anger and grief.

Praneetha’s father, Ravikumar, who works as an MEO in Kondapuram, raised doubts about the circumstances of her death. He alleged that the school management failed to ensure her safety. He said Praneetha had complained that some students repeatedly troubled her, locked her inside a room for two times and subjected her to harassment.

The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) demanded a probe into the student’s death and legal action against negligent teachers and school management.

PAAP leaders S Narahari and Malireddy Kota Reddy said repeated incidents have increased parents’ fears. They condemned teachers accused of mentally harassing girl students and making derogatory comments about menstrual cramps. They criticised officials for failing to act or assure student safety.

