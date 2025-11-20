CM Naidu raises bar for himself, everyone around him: Anand Mahindra

VIJAYAWADA: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the foresight and innovative policy approach of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Sharing a video in which Naidu explained the State’s new incentive framework for investors, including the opening of Escrow accounts to ensure timely disbursal, Mahindra wrote, “This man is an unstoppable force of nature. What I’ve admired about him for decades is not just his obsession for development but his desire to always be innovative in his policies. He raises the bar for himself and for everyone around him.”

At the recent CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Naidu detailed a series of investor-friendly initiatives under implementation. He announced that the government would open Escrow accounts and extend sovereign guarantees to assure prompt release of incentives, aiming to build greater trust and predictability for industries looking to invest in the State.

Responding to Mahindra’s praise, Naidu posted on X that India was entering a phase of transformative growth and that policymakers must innovate to unlock the nation’s entrepreneurial energies.