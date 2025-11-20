CM Naidu urges farmers to embrace technology for better crop yield in Andhra

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies, cautioning that continuing with outdated methods would escalate farming costs and make cultivation increasingly difficult. He emphasised that farmers must explore new avenues, diversify crops, and tap export markets to enhance their income.
As part of his tour of Pendlimarri mandal in the Kamalapuram constituency, the Chief Minister visited the Mana Gromor Centre at Vellaturu village and interacted with farmers on soil health, input costs, and modern cultivation practices. He later participated in the virtual launch of the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan second phase funds released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Coimbatore. Naidu, along with local farmers, watched the Prime Minister’s address live from Pendlimarri.
Under the second phase, Rs 7,000 each has been credited to the bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 3,135 crore across the State. In Kadapa district, 1,94,047 farmers received a total of Rs 131.37 crore, including Rs 97.02 crore under Annadata Sukhibhava and Rs 34.35 crore under PM Kisan.
The CM then inspected agricultural fields in Chinnadasaripalle village, interacted with farmers, and later addressed a party cadre meeting.
Speaking at the public meeting, Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring irrigation water for every acre. “No matter how many challenges arise, we will link the rivers and ensure water security. The NDA government has taken this responsibility,” he said. He recalled his visit to Kamalapuram during the ‘Raa Kadili Raa’ programme on January 19, 2024, and expressed satisfaction that the region’s enthusiasm for development had remained strong. He also lauded the successful conduct of Mahanadu in Kadapa, calling it a reaffirmation of the TDP’s organisational strength.
Naidu said the government had turned its ‘Super Six’ promises into a ‘super hit,’ pointing out that Rs 20,000 per year had been promised to each farmer. So far, Rs 14,000 each had been deposited into the accounts of 46.95 lakh farmers, he stated.
Accusing the previous YSRCP government of financially crippling the State, Naidu said rebuilding Andhra Pradesh required a strong mandate. With the ‘double-engine’ government in place, he said development was progressing rapidly. His long-term goal, he added, was to make the State drought-free by interlinking rivers to guarantee water availability even in years of inadequate rainfall.
Even if a drought persists for an entire year, water security can be ensured by filling reservoirs through river-linking projects, which would recharge groundwater and supply water across regions, he said.
Despite financial constraints, the government is directly transferring funds to farmers, demonstrating its sincerity towards their welfare, Naidu asserted. He noted that free electricity worth Rs 10,000 crore is being provided to the farming community.
He promised to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub and encourage farmers to become agri-entrepreneurs, assuring full government support. Stating that he himself comes from an agricultural family, Naidu said he understands farmers’ hardships and warned that governments that neglect farmers jeopardise their future.
He stressed Rayalaseema must lead in water security, demand-based cultivation, agri-tech adoption, and food processing.Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and several officials were present.