CM Naidu urges farmers to embrace technology for better crop yield in Andhra

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies, cautioning that continuing with outdated methods would escalate farming costs and make cultivation increasingly difficult. He emphasised that farmers must explore new avenues, diversify crops, and tap export markets to enhance their income.

As part of his tour of Pendlimarri mandal in the Kamalapuram constituency, the Chief Minister visited the Mana Gromor Centre at Vellaturu village and interacted with farmers on soil health, input costs, and modern cultivation practices. He later participated in the virtual launch of the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan second phase funds released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Coimbatore. Naidu, along with local farmers, watched the Prime Minister’s address live from Pendlimarri.

Under the second phase, Rs 7,000 each has been credited to the bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 3,135 crore across the State. In Kadapa district, 1,94,047 farmers received a total of Rs 131.37 crore, including Rs 97.02 crore under Annadata Sukhibhava and Rs 34.35 crore under PM Kisan.

The CM then inspected agricultural fields in Chinnadasaripalle village, interacted with farmers, and later addressed a party cadre meeting.