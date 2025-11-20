Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appears before CBI special court in disproportionate assets case

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appeared before the special CBI court, Nampally in alleged Disproportionate Assets Case. He appeared before the court after the court ordered him to appear in person.

In september 2025, the court granted permission him to go to Europe for 15 days in October. While giving permission, the court ordered him to appear before the court on November 14. After he returned from foreign countries, he filed a memo and sought an exemption citing several reasons, and informed the court that he would appear before it on November 20.

On Thursday morning, he departed from Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada for Begumpet airport. Upon arrival, he proceeded to the CBI court in Nampally by road amidst supporters of the YSRCP party and YS Jagan.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on August 17, 2011 for offences under Sections 120-B, 409, 420 and 477A of IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The allegations in the case quid pro quo during the tenure of his late father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

He was arrested in May 2012 and was remanded to judicial custody. Later he was enlarged on bail in September 2013. The CBI has investigated the case and filed 11 charge sheets during the period 2012 to 2014.