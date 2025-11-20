Government aims to procure a record 51 litre MT of paddy this season, says Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, accompanied by local MLA Bode Prasad, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, and Civil Supplies Corporation MD Dileep Rao, visited paddy procurement centres in Gandigunta village, Krishna district.

Engaging directly with farmers, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to purchasing every grain at MSP and ensuring payment within 24 hours of procurement.

Manohar said the State machinery, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is functioning transparently to support farmers. He said paddy procurement in Krishna district has increased by 2,000% compared to the same period last year.

The State aims to procure a record 51 lakh metric tonnes this season, which he said will be the highest in AP’s history. To shield farmers from middlemen and price fluctuations, he urged them to sell only at official procurement centres.

Manohar advised farmers to complete sales within the coming week, citing possible weather fluctuations around November 24–25. The district has set a target of procuring 1 lakh metric tonnes by month-end, with a seasonal target of 7.9 lakh metric tonnes. He said the Collector’s team is strictly monitoring moisture levels, weighing accuracy and miller practices. He said the government has distributed 6.52 crore gunny bags and free tarpaulins to prevent post-harvest losses and has completed 98% of e-crop registrations.