ICMR sanctions Rs 6.2 crore project to study chronic kidney disease in Andhra's Uddanam

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a Rs 6.2 crore grant for a three-year research project aimed at investigating the causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the Uddanam region of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced the initiative, stating that the approval followed a series of consultations between the State health department and ICMR since March 2025, as per the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The project, titled “Srikakulam Kidney Research Project,” will be conducted under the Department of Health Research and is expected to begin shortly.
The research will be led by Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, under the guidance of Dr Raviraj, former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, and Prof. G Prasad, Head of Nephrology at AMC.
In the first phase, blood and urine samples will be collected from 5,500 randomly selected individuals aged 18 and above in the Uddanam region.
These samples will be tested using advanced biomarker techniques to identify individuals who are likely to develop kidney disease within one to two years. This early detection will enable timely medical intervention, potentially preventing the need for dialysis or kidney transplants.
Dr Raviraj noted that new medications are now available, which can help patients manage the disease in its early stages. In addition to biomarker testing, the project will include genetic analysis using RNA sequencing to determine whether individuals are genetically predisposed to CKD.
Preliminary studies show that nearly 18% of Uddanam’s population has impaired kidney function, an unusually high global rate.
To aid the research, ICMR will set up a nephrology lab at AMC with advanced testing equipment. The grant will be released in three phases—Rs 3.04 crore, Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.21 crore—to cover lab establishment, equipment, staffing and operations.
The study will analyse environmental samples, including soil, water, air, rice, fish and vegetables, from various locations in Uddanam.
These tests aim to identify potential environmental contributors to the high incidence of kidney disease in the region. Based on the findings, further preventive and corrective measures will be implemented. This initiative marks the revival of research efforts that were previously halted.
During the 2014–2019 tenure of the TDP government, the George Institute was assigned to conduct similar research. However, the project was reportedly stalled due to negligence by the then YSRCP government. The affected region includes mandals such as Ichchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, and others.