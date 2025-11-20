ICMR sanctions Rs 6.2 crore project to study chronic kidney disease in Andhra's Uddanam

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a Rs 6.2 crore grant for a three-year research project aimed at investigating the causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the Uddanam region of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced the initiative, stating that the approval followed a series of consultations between the State health department and ICMR since March 2025, as per the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The project, titled “Srikakulam Kidney Research Project,” will be conducted under the Department of Health Research and is expected to begin shortly.

The research will be led by Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, under the guidance of Dr Raviraj, former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, and Prof. G Prasad, Head of Nephrology at AMC.

In the first phase, blood and urine samples will be collected from 5,500 randomly selected individuals aged 18 and above in the Uddanam region.

These samples will be tested using advanced biomarker techniques to identify individuals who are likely to develop kidney disease within one to two years. This early detection will enable timely medical intervention, potentially preventing the need for dialysis or kidney transplants.