Loco pilot averts major accident as electric pole falls on tracks near Andhra's Pendurthi

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major railway accident was averted near Pendurthi railway station in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday after an electric pole fell onto the tracks moments before the Tatanagar Express approached the area.

Railway officials said the pole collapsed during maintenance work on power lines near the station. Three workers suffered injuries when the pole fell onto the lines and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable. Officials said the loco pilot’s alertness and quick response prevented the accident, and the train was brought to a safe halt well before it reached the obstruction.

The incident disrupted services on the route, with operations suspended for about 30 minutes while emergency protocols were implemented. Railway technicians cleared the pole and restored normal movement, officials added.