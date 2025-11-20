MoS Pemmasani highlights India’s digital leadership, seeks support for ITU Council re-election

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani reaffirmed India’s long-standing partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a collaboration of more than 150 years, at a Networking Breakfast held on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Pemmasani highlighted India’s rapid digital transformation, noting that the country has connected over one billion citizens to the internet, built the world’s largest biometric identity system covering 1.4 billion people, and now contributes more than 46% of global digital transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). These platforms, he stressed, remain open, affordable, and accessible for all.

The Minister emphasised India’s role as a global digital enabler, stating that the country’s innovations in digital identity, payments, and e-governance are supporting several nations across Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

Pemmasani announced India’s candidature for re-election to the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term and reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing the priorities of developing countries.

He also revealed India’s nomination for the post of Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau, underscoring its focus on future-ready spectrum governance. Concluding his address, he reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to ensuring that digital connectivity benefits every citizen worldwide.