Partnership Summit achieves near zero-waste in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam not only brought major investments into focus but also demonstrated how a global event can be conducted with disciplined waste management.

Behind this outcome was a coordinated team of nearly 1,700 on-ground personnel whose steady, organised efforts ensured that the two-day summit remained almost plastic-free, and generated no landfill-bound waste.

According to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the summit generated around 4 tonnes of waste, including 2 tonnes of wet waste, and 2 tonnes of dry waste. Most of this comprised kitchen leftovers, biodegradable materials, cardboard and paper. “Every bit of food waste was diverted to the biogas plant, ensuring nothing went to landfill,” said Dr EVN Naresh, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC.

All dry waste was routed to the Material Recovery Centre, where recyclable and non-recyclable materials were separated. “Around 30 kg of non-recyclable material eventually went to the waste-to-energy plant. Even the glassware used at the summit followed a circular route. All bottles were sent to an RO Bottle Unit where they were washed, and UV-sterilised, making them fit for reuse in future events,” he revealed.

Inside the main venue, the CII engaged 200 operational personnel per day, divided across two shifts. Each shift consisted of 100 sanitation staff responsible for maintaining hygiene across all venue zones, 50 members of the hospitality and food service teams, and 50 kitchen support personnel.