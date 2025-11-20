SIT to grill TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy in ghee case in Hyderabad today

TIRUPATI: The investigation into the TTD laddu ghee adulteration scandal has reached a critical juncture, with the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) preparing a questionnaire to ask former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

The SIT, comprising an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and an Inspector, is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Thursday to interrogate Subba Reddy at his residence.

Responding to an earlier notice of SIT, Subba Reddy confirmed his availability on November 20 for questioning. The SIT has already gathered substantial evidence indicating that adulterated ghee was supplied during his tenure, allegedly facilitated by Chinna Appanna, A-24, in the ghee adulteration case.

Appanna, a former personal assistant to Subba Reddy, is accused of orchestrating the supply of adulterated ghee tankers through Premier Dairy and reportedly bribed officials on two occasions.

These details have been submitted to the Nellore Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court.

The SIT aims to investigate the nature of recommendations made by Appanna and his connections with other dairy companies.