SIT to grill TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy in ghee case in Hyderabad today

TIRUPATI: The investigation into the TTD laddu ghee adulteration scandal has reached a critical juncture, with the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) preparing a questionnaire to ask former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy.
The SIT, comprising an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and an Inspector, is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Thursday to interrogate Subba Reddy at his residence.
Responding to an earlier notice of SIT, Subba Reddy confirmed his availability on November 20 for questioning. The SIT has already gathered substantial evidence indicating that adulterated ghee was supplied during his tenure, allegedly facilitated by Chinna Appanna, A-24, in the ghee adulteration case.
Appanna, a former personal assistant to Subba Reddy, is accused of orchestrating the supply of adulterated ghee tankers through Premier Dairy and reportedly bribed officials on two occasions.
These details have been submitted to the Nellore Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court.
The SIT aims to investigate the nature of recommendations made by Appanna and his connections with other dairy companies.
On Day 3 of his custodial interrogation at the Alipiri office of SIT, Appanna was questioned about his financial transactions, alleged favors to dairy firms, and whether Subba Reddy was aware of these dealings.
Meanwhile, in a separate but equally sensational case—the TTD Parakamani case—the AP CID SIT is analysing WhatsApp chats and mobile call data logs of all suspects, including the accused, Ravi Kumar. The CID’s technical team is working to uncover potential leads from the digital evidence.
The CID investigation team, currently based in Vijayawada, is expected to arrive in Tirupati later this week, led by Director General, CID Ravi Sankar Ayyanar. Their temporary camp office at Sri Padmavathi Guest House has been vacated pending further developments.
TTD officials are deliberating whether to file a fresh complaint regarding the Parakamani scam, either at Tirumala I-Town Police Station or directly with the CID SIT.
However, a senior Tirupati district police officer told TNIE that the matter is under the AP High Court’s jurisdiction, especially given the suspicious death of the then TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) Satish Kumar, which is under CID scrutiny.
The officer added that any new complaint would require clearance from the HC.