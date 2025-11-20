We are committed to making Andhra Pradesh Maoist-free by 2026: Intelligence Chief

VIJAYAWADA: State Intelligence Department chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha on Wednesday said the Andhra Pradesh police is working intensively to make the State free from Maoists and other extremist elements by March 2026. His statement comes in the wake of two major exchange-of-fire incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which 13 Maoists, including senior cadres, were killed.

Addressing the media, he said around 50 Maoists of various cadres from Chhattisgarh and Telangana had recently crossed into Andhra Pradesh seeking shelter. As part of a coordinated intelligence operation, more than 50 Maoists were arrested across Krishna, Eluru, NTR, Konaseema, ASR and Kakinada districts.

He said six Maoists, including central committee member Madvi Hidma alias Santosh, were killed in an encounter near Uttaluru in Maredumilli mandal. A large cache of weapons, ammunition and other materials was recovered during post-encounter searches. “It is one of the most comprehensive and intelligence-driven crackdowns in recent years,” Laddha said.