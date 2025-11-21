66.5 lakh screened under leprosy detection drive in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The statewide Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) is being implemented meticulously, according to Director of Public Health K Padmavati. As of Thursday, health teams have screened over 66.5 lakh individuals, identifying 5,085 suspected cases for further examination by medical officers.

The campaign, which will run till November 30, involves door-to-door screening conducted by ASHA workers and male volunteers between 7 am and 9 am. Padmavati urges residents to support health workers during their visits. Suspected cases are being referred to nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for re-examination.

If symptoms of leprosy are confirmed, a Focused Leprosy Survey (FLC) will be conducted in 300 surrounding households. Additionally, 30 to 40 close contacts of the patient will receive Single Dose Rifampicin (SDR) or Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent the spread of the disease. Confirmed patients will be provided free Multi-Drug Treatment (MDT) as part of eradication efforts.

Furthermore, on the 10th of every month, Disability Prevention and Medical Rehabilitation (DPMR) camps are organized at PHCs and in leprosy colonies. These camps offer physiotherapy for those with disabilities and Reconstructive Surgery (RCS) for irreversible conditions. The government provides Rs 12,000 per surgery, including Rs 6,000 during treatment and Rs 3,000 each for first and second follow-up visits.