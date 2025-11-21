Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, IT Minister Lokesh attend Nitish’s swearing-in

In a post on X, he conveyed best wishes to the NDA leadership of Bihar for successful, and people-centric governance.
CM Naidu with his counterparts Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra) at the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar.
CM Naidu with his counterparts Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra) at the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar.(Photo | Express)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday.

The Chief Minister met Union Ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, several BJP and JD(U) leaders on the occasion. Naidu conveyed his greetings to Nitish Kumar and his Cabinet.

In a post on X, he conveyed best wishes to the NDA leadership of Bihar for successful, and people-centric governance. Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

