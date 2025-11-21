Andhra Pradesh CM’s wife unveils logo of Chai Raasta outlets

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s grand vision to transform women into entrepreneurs, the logo of the upcoming Chai Raasta outlets was unveiled by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari in Kuppam on Thursday.

The Chai Raasta outlets, designed in a corporate style with a focus on taste, hygiene, and quality, will first be launched in Kuppam with the support of the Kuppam Development Authority (KADA). This initiative is specially crafted to provide DWCRA women with a stable monthly income and dignity.

Partnered with MEPMA, the project aims to expand across towns and cities throughout Andhra Pradesh, enabling women to step into entrepreneurship. She emphasised that such innovative ventures are crucial for women to achieve self-reliance.

MLC Kancharla Srikanth said the first Chai Raasta outlet in Kuppam will serve as a role model to create at least one entrepreneur in every family. Chai Raasta CEO Michael Joshi described the initiative as a golden opportunity for women to become entrepreneurs.

Directors P Kiran and O Poornachandra Rao announced that Chai Raasta outlets will soon be opened in Chittoor, Tirupati and Guntur districts. KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat was also present.