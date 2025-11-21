DGP vows to eradicate left-wing extremism from Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta stated that Andhra Pradesh is set to be free from left wing extremism by March 2026.

During his visit to Rampachodavaram in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday to review the ongoing “Operation Sambhav,” DGP Gupta stated that the operation has been actively carried out across Andhra Pradesh over the past two days, and the police forces have achieved two major encounters during this period.

The DGP urged the remaining Maoist cadre and militia members to surrender to the police. He warned that security forces would neutralize those who do not surrender. He also assured them that all rehabilitation benefits would be provided to help them reintegrate into the mainstream of society.

The DGP further said that the operations followed major exchanges of fire that took place in the Maredumilli area of Rampachodavaram Sub-Division, where the Maoist cadres were neutralized in two separate encounters on 18 and 19 November 2025.

Gupta said, “In the first exchange of fire, Madvi Hidma, along with his associates, were neutralized, and in the second exchange of fire, Tech Shankar, along with his associates, were killed. In total, 13 members were neutralized, and 50 individuals were arrested. A large quantity of weapons and explosives seized.”