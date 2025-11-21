Jagan has no respect for law and judiciary, says Andhra Pradesh minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister and BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday accused YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making his court appearance in Hyderabad in the disproportionate assets case a political show of strength, instead of attending with restraint and dignity.

He said the behaviour of YSRCP cadre resembled an unruly procession rather than a lawful court appearance of Jagan. The scenes created by YSRCP cadre as Jagan headed to the court angered the general public. Jagan had once again proved that he has no respect for law, the judiciary, the public or the government, he observed.

Ex-CM’s drama in Hyd unbearable: Varla

TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah criticised former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him a “big accused” involved in multiple financial cases across both Telugu States. “In every case, he is A1. His name appears as A1, A2, everything. These are not ordinary cases, they are unique in India,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Varla slammed Jagan’s conduct in Hyderabad, alleging that the former Chief Minister staged unnecessary drama at the CBI court, and Begumpet Airport.

“The drama he enacted today is despicable and unbearable. For what purpose did he create such a scene?” Varla asked.