Plea of Maoists’ kin: Andhra Pradesh HC seeks proof

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the family members of missing Maoists Devuji and Raji Reddy to present prima facie evidence to substantiate their claims of illegal police custody.

A division bench observed that the court can intervene in a habeas corpus petition only when the basic material supporting the illegal custody is placed before it.

The bench of Justice C Manavendranath Roy and Justice G Tuhin Kumar, heard a habeas corpus plea filed by Tippiri Gangadhar, brother of Devuji, and Snehalatha, daughter of Raji Reddy. The family members alleged that the two Maoist leaders were taken into custody by police following an encounter on November 18.

Appearing for petitioners, advocate U Jaibheem Rao contended that Devuji and Raji Reddy were apprehended during the operation and urged the court to order the police to produce them. He also stated that some security guards accompanying the two leaders were arrested.

Special public prosecutor T Vishnuteja refuted the allegations, stating that Devuji and Raji Reddy were not in police custody.