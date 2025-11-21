President offers prayers at Andhra Pradesh's Padmavati temple

TIRUMALA: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Tirumala on Thursday and received a warm welcome from TTD officials at the SP Guest House. Additional EO Venkaiah Choudary, along with reception and temple officials, received her. Earlier in the evening, she offered prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor.

Upon reaching the temple, the President was welcomed by AP Ministers Anam Rama Narayana Reddy and Vangalapudi Anitha, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, AP Endowments Secretary Hari Jawahar Lal, District Collector Dr Venkateswar, District SP Subbarayudu, JEO Veerabrahamam, and CV&SO Muralikrishna.

Temple priests later offered Swagatam to the first citizen of the nation. The President offered prayers at the temple Dhwajasthambham and later had darshan of the presiding deity, Sri Padmavati Ammavaru. At the Ashirwada Mandapam, she was offered prasadam. She was also honoured with Sesha Vastram, and a photo of the deity was presented to her.

Among those present were Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Anantapur DIG Semushi Ghosh, TTD Board Member Bhanuprakash Reddy, and Temple Deputy EO Harindranath, along with other officials. She is scheduled to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday.