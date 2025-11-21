Promote entrepreneurship: Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli

VIJAYAWADA: MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas suggested that the official machinery work in the direction of developing an entrepreneur from every family by sensitising people on industrial growth.

Holding a review meeting with General Managers of District Industries Centres at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he urged them to strive for realising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘One Entrepreneur, One Family’.

The Industries Department officials should conduct regional meetings to take the ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’ concept deep into the people, he said. The NDA government has laid emphasis on developing human resources and infrastructure to promote industrial growth in a big way. The services of Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs should be utilised effectively to promote skill development, he said. Industries Department Secretary N Yuvraj and Director Shubham Bansal were present.