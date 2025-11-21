‘Raitanna… For You’ to make agriculture lucrative in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to launch a week-long campaign “Raitanna… For You” -- on November 24, aimed at transforming agriculture into a more profitable and sustainable livelihood.
As part of this initiative, the State will focus on implementing and promoting the Five Agricultural Principles across all farming communities.
From November 24 to 29, public representatives and officials will visit every farmer’s household to raise awareness about these principles. On December 3, workshops will be conducted at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), involving officials from agriculture, allied sectors, and marketing departments.
These efforts are designed to educate farmers and their families on modern agricultural practices and government support systems.
On Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed over 10,000 officials via teleconference, including agriculture and allied department officials as well as RSK staff.
He emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about the Five Principles: Water Security, Demand-Based Crops, AgriTech, Food Processing, and Government Support.
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that not only farmers but also their families and those involved in dairy, poultry, sheep rearing, aquaculture, horticulture, and sericulture are informed and engaged.
He highlighted the government’s commitment to natural farming and AgriTech integration. He stressed the need to explain the benefits of scientific farming methods, which enhance crop value and ensure better returns.
Officials were instructed to visit houses and explain how natural farming improves soil health and public well-being. He also noted that certified and traceable natural produce is gaining popularity in Rythu Bazaars and international markets.
The Chief Minsiter shared that over the past 17 months, the government has credited `14,000 in two installments to more than 46.5 lakh farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava and PM-KISAN schemes, totalling `6,310 crore.
He reiterated the importance of promoting drip irrigation, reducing input costs, and encouraging the use of fertilisers from GrowMore centres, which are more affordable than private outlets. He also called for the establishment of food processing units to add value to agricultural produce and urged officials to understand farmers’ needs directly.