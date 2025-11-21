‘Raitanna… For You’ to make agriculture lucrative in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to launch a week-long campaign “Raitanna… For You” -- on November 24, aimed at transforming agriculture into a more profitable and sustainable livelihood.

As part of this initiative, the State will focus on implementing and promoting the Five Agricultural Principles across all farming communities.

From November 24 to 29, public representatives and officials will visit every farmer’s household to raise awareness about these principles. On December 3, workshops will be conducted at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), involving officials from agriculture, allied sectors, and marketing departments.

These efforts are designed to educate farmers and their families on modern agricultural practices and government support systems.

On Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed over 10,000 officials via teleconference, including agriculture and allied department officials as well as RSK staff.

He emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about the Five Principles: Water Security, Demand-Based Crops, AgriTech, Food Processing, and Government Support.