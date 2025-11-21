Security tightened as 42 Maoists lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Special police forces have been deployed around the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison after 42 Maoists were lodged in the high-security facility. Police and prison authorities remained on high alert as the remanded Maoists, arrested across multiple districts, were shifted to the jail under tight security late on Wednesday night.

Two Maoists from Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru districts reached the prison around 9 pm, while another 24 arrived later from Vijayawada in special buses.

Prison authorities said women were moved to a separate block to avoid contact with regular inmates. All Maoists were kept in an isolated barrack under continuous vigil, with the jail’s intelligence network strengthened. A heavy security cordon was set up around the jail under the supervision of One Town CI Muralikrishna, and additional forces were deployed to manage the situation and prevent any untoward incidents involving the high-risk prisoners.