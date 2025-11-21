SIT questions Subba Reddy in TTD laddu ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The investigation into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case has gained momentum, with a significant development unfolding on Thursday.
The Supreme Court-appointed, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned former TTD Chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha Member YV Subba Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad, Telangana.
This is the first time a political leader has been questioned in the ghee adulteration case, marking a new phase in the investigation and signalling a significant shift in the probe.
A team comprising an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Circle Inspectors (CIs) visited Subba Reddy’s residence. The questioning, which lasted over eight hours until 8 pm, focused on several key aspects of the case.
The SIT sought clarifications regarding the role of Chinna Appanna (Accused No 24), a close aide of Subba Reddy, and the TTD Board’s decision to allow ghee tankers despite the Central Food and Technology Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru detecting adulterants in five ghee samples.
It should be noted that SIT has recently questioned former TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. Shortly after, the SIT took Chinna Appanna into custody.
He is alleged to have had connections with Premiere Dairy, which had previously supplied adulterated ghee to TTD. According to sources, the SIT questioned Subba Reddy based on statements made by Appanna during his interrogation.
Fifteen days ago, the SIT had issued an online notice to Subba Reddy.
Based on his response, the SIT arranged the in-person questioning, during which his statement was recorded in the presence of his legal counsel. This statement will now be used to guide further investigation.
Meanwhile, in Tirupati, the SIT continued its fourth consecutive day of questioning Chinna Appanna at its Alipiri office. Additional SIT teams are conducting parallel investigations in Chennai and Delhi, focusing on the alleged creation of fake invoices worth `140 crore by Accused No 16, Aajya Kumar Suganda, and Guptha, traders based in Delhi.
The SIT has already submitted several key observations to the Nellore ACB Court. According to sources, a supplementary charge sheet with additional findings is expected to be filed before December 15.