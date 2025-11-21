SIT questions Subba Reddy in TTD laddu ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The investigation into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case has gained momentum, with a significant development unfolding on Thursday.

The Supreme Court-appointed, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned former TTD Chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha Member YV Subba Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This is the first time a political leader has been questioned in the ghee adulteration case, marking a new phase in the investigation and signalling a significant shift in the probe.

A team comprising an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Circle Inspectors (CIs) visited Subba Reddy’s residence. The questioning, which lasted over eight hours until 8 pm, focused on several key aspects of the case.

The SIT sought clarifications regarding the role of Chinna Appanna (Accused No 24), a close aide of Subba Reddy, and the TTD Board’s decision to allow ghee tankers despite the Central Food and Technology Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru detecting adulterants in five ghee samples.