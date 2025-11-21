Two Sainik School friends, one small yacht, and a 191-day odyssey across oceans

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fifty-four years of friendship, two 64-year-old sailors, six months on the open ocean, and one 26-year-old yacht were all it took to complete a remarkable voyage from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam.

What began as a school-day bond at Sainik School Korukonda in 1971 has now come full circle in a 191-day transoceanic journey, driven not by sponsorship or support, but by the steady commitment, and shared purpose of two men who set out to cross the Pacific on their own terms.

Colonel K Srinivas (Retd) and Captain CDNV Prasad (Retd), sailed a 34-foot yacht across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, completing a self-funded transoceanic voyage, arrived to an emotional reception at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Their vessel, Tystie, a black-hulled yacht named after a blackbird native to Ireland, carried them through towering waves, piracy scare, visa complications, technical challenges and months of cramped living conditions. Yet, as Col Srinivas put it, “We started as very good friends and we finished as very good friends, and will continue to be.”

Their journey began from Opua, New Zealand, on May 13, 2025, with the first major halt at Port Noro in the Solomon Islands after a 1,150-nautical-mile passage via Fiji. As they approached the Solomons, Tystie faced rough seas, during which Capt Prasad suffered a knee injury, prompting Lt Col Pradeep to step in, and undertake the next leg to Jakarta. From Jakarta to Port Blair, Col Srinivas was joined by his son, Ajitesh. Capt Prasad reunited with Tystie in Port Blair, from where the duo set sail on October 14, 2025.