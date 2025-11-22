All promises made to farmers of Amaravati will be kept: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that all promises made to the farmers of Amaravati will be fulfilled in full, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said that farmers may visit the CRDA office for any issue.

The Minister on Friday visited Venkatapalem and Uddandarayunipalem villages in Amaravati and inspected the e-Health centres, Anganwadi centres and schools constructed under CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) in the capital region.

Narayana enquired with officials about the construction of 15 Anganwadi centres, 14 Primary Health Centres, 14 schools and a multi-purpose crematorium under CITIIS, and said these facilities would ensure quality education and healthcare in the Amaravati villages. He said issues related to the Jareebu, Grama Kantam and Lanka lands are being discussed with officials on a regular basis. He noted that the NGT is yet to give approvals for the Lanka (island) lands.

Pointing out that a few farmers are demanding returnable plots at locations of their choice, the Minister clarified that plots cannot be allotted in violation of the norms.

He said infrastructure works are progressing quickly in the plots given to farmers. Registration of 61,433 plots relating to 29,421 farmers has been completed, while only 7,988 plots relating to 2,270 farmers are pending.

Of the total 30,635 farmers who gave land for the capital, plots have already been allotted to 29,644 farmers. Allotment is pending for only 991 farmers due to court cases and family disputes, he added.