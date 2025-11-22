Andhra Assembly Complaints Committee urges transparent, error-free land re-survey to resolve disputes

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Legislative Assembly Complaints Committee has directed officials to conduct the ongoing land resurvey in a transparent and error-free manner to ensure permanent resolution of land disputes. The committee, led by Deputy Speaker and Chairperson K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, reviewed the progress of the re-survey at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Friday and received petitions from the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that a comprehensive action plan should be drawn up and executed based on ground conditions to address recurring land-related issues. He instructed officials of the Survey and Land Records and Revenue Departments to ensure that the process does not create confusion among farmers. He stressed the need to make prior public announcements in villages before re-survey begins, conduct gram sabhas, and carry out all procedures in the presence of local farmers. Mobile magistrate teams should be accessible to receive objections and assist people, he said.

The Chairperson stated that disputes during re-survey should be resolved in the presence of both parties. “If a party cannot attend due to unavoidable reasons, they should be given another chance. If they still fail to attend, authorities may take a final decision as per rules,” he said. He also directed officials to ensure automatic mutation of land records after completion of the re-survey.

Raju recommended extending the time limit available at the Tahsildar level for resolving objections from one year to two years.