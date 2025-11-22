APIIC to open Amaravati convention centre soon

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industry TG Bharath on Friday said that, on the instructions of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) will soon inaugurate a 1 lakh sq ft convention centre in Amaravati.

He said the facility will host large gatherings along with national and international exhibitions, meetings, and seminars.

Bharath earlier inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s largest B2B jewellery exhibition, the Andhra Pradesh Gem and Jewellery Fair (APGJF) 2025, at the SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada.

The three-day exhibition, organised by the AP Bullion Gold Silver & Diamonds Merchants Association (APBGSDMA) and United Exhibitions, will run until November 23.

APGJF 2025 has brought together top jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, and technology service providers from across the country, reinforcing the region’s emergence as a hub for studded jewellery.

The event features more than 350 exhibitors, including over 150 leading manufacturers and wholesalers.

The Industries Minister mentioned that the State government is working to establish a gem factory and cluster in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, on the lines of the Surat gem hub in Gujarat.

He said 12 acres have been allocated for the project under the initiative of Nara Lokesh and added that an increasing number of entrepreneurs and industrialists are choosing Andhra Pradesh due to improved governance.

APBGSDMA State President Kapalavai Vijay Kumar said the strong participation of reputed exhibitors and pre-registered visitors shows APGJF is progressing in the right direction.

“It has put Andhra Pradesh, especially Vijayawada, in the spotlight and will help attendees build valuable business connections,” he said.